Analyzing Holley (NYSE:HLLY) & Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK)

Holley (NYSE:HLLY) and Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Holley and Patrick Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Holley N/A N/A -$4.44 million N/A N/A Patrick Industries $2.49 billion 0.74 $97.06 million $4.20 18.50

Patrick Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Holley.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Holley and Patrick Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Holley 0 0 6 0 3.00 Patrick Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00

Holley presently has a consensus target price of $14.63, suggesting a potential upside of 29.65%. Patrick Industries has a consensus target price of $104.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.85%. Given Patrick Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Patrick Industries is more favorable than Holley.

Profitability

This table compares Holley and Patrick Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Holley N/A N/A N/A Patrick Industries 5.43% 30.29% 9.53%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.9% of Holley shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.9% of Patrick Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Patrick Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Patrick Industries beats Holley on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Holley Company Profile

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products. The Distribution segment distributes pre-finished wall and ceiling panels, drywall and drywall finishing products, electronics and audio systems components, wiring, electrical and plumbing products, fiber reinforced polyester products, cement siding, interior passage doors, roofing products, laminate and ceramic flooring, shower doors, furniture, fireplaces and surrounds, interior and exterior lightning products, and other miscellaneous products. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Elkhart, IN.

