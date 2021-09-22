Analyzing Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) and GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO)

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) and GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent recommendations for Despegar.com and GXO Logistics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Despegar.com
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2.33
|GXO Logistics
|0
|4
|7
|0
|2.64
Insider and Institutional Ownership
49.0% of Despegar.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares Despegar.com and GXO Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Despegar.com
|-76.05%
|-140.97%
|-12.92%
|GXO Logistics
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Despegar.com and GXO Logistics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Despegar.com
|$131.30 million
|6.07
|-$142.59 million
|($0.94)
|-12.10
|GXO Logistics
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
GXO Logistics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Despegar.com.
Summary
GXO Logistics beats Despegar.com on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.
Despegar.com Company Profile
Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
GXO Logistics Company Profile
GXO Logistics Inc. is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc. is headquartered in Conn., USA.
