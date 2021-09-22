Analyzing Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) and GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO)

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) and GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Despegar.com and GXO Logistics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Despegar.com 0 2 1 0 2.33 GXO Logistics 0 4 7 0 2.64

Despegar.com presently has a consensus price target of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 62.71%. GXO Logistics has a consensus price target of $84.44, indicating a potential upside of 1.28%. Given Despegar.com’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Despegar.com is more favorable than GXO Logistics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.0% of Despegar.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Despegar.com and GXO Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Despegar.com -76.05% -140.97% -12.92% GXO Logistics N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Despegar.com and GXO Logistics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Despegar.com $131.30 million 6.07 -$142.59 million ($0.94) -12.10 GXO Logistics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

GXO Logistics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Despegar.com.

Summary

GXO Logistics beats Despegar.com on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics Inc. is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc. is headquartered in Conn., USA.

