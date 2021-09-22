Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Trican Well Service (TCW)

Trican Well Service (TSE: TCW) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/16/2021 – Trican Well Service had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at ATB Capital.

9/15/2021 – Trican Well Service had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

9/15/2021 – Trican Well Service had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital to C$3.75. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

9/14/2021 – Trican Well Service had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$3.50 to C$3.70. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

9/14/2021 – Trican Well Service had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$3.70. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

9/9/2021 – Trican Well Service was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$3.50 price target on the stock.

8/24/2021 – Trican Well Service had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$3.00 to C$2.75. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Trican Well Service had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.25 to C$3.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Trican Well Service had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$3.25 to C$3.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Trican Well Service had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$2.75 to C$3.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Trican Well Service had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$3.50 price target on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Trican Well Service had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to C$3.50. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Trican Well Service had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$3.50 price target on the stock.

7/26/2021 – Trican Well Service was given a new C$2.66 price target on by analysts at Cormark.

Shares of TCW traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$2.69. 285,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,172,307. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.39. Trican Well Service Ltd. has a one year low of C$1.10 and a one year high of C$2.81. The firm has a market cap of C$687.95 million and a P/E ratio of -12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$93.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$81.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trican Well Service Ltd. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

