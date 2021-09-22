Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Trican Well Service (TCW)

Trican Well Service (TSE: TCW) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 9/16/2021 – Trican Well Service had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at ATB Capital.
- 9/15/2021 – Trican Well Service had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.
- 9/15/2021 – Trican Well Service had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital to C$3.75. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 9/14/2021 – Trican Well Service had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$3.50 to C$3.70. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/14/2021 – Trican Well Service had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$3.70. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 9/9/2021 – Trican Well Service was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$3.50 price target on the stock.
- 8/24/2021 – Trican Well Service had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$3.00 to C$2.75. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 7/30/2021 – Trican Well Service had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.25 to C$3.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 7/30/2021 – Trican Well Service had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$3.25 to C$3.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 7/30/2021 – Trican Well Service had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$2.75 to C$3.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 7/29/2021 – Trican Well Service had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$3.50 price target on the stock.
- 7/28/2021 – Trican Well Service had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to C$3.50. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/28/2021 – Trican Well Service had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$3.50 price target on the stock.
- 7/26/2021 – Trican Well Service was given a new C$2.66 price target on by analysts at Cormark.
Shares of TCW traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$2.69. 285,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,172,307. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.39. Trican Well Service Ltd. has a one year low of C$1.10 and a one year high of C$2.81. The firm has a market cap of C$687.95 million and a P/E ratio of -12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.27.
Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$93.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$81.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trican Well Service Ltd. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
