Analysts Set United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) PT at $7.30

Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.30.
UMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.40 to $7.30 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.
Shares of NYSE:UMC traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.74. 5,063,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,021,093. United Microelectronics has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $12.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.79. The company has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.44.
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2854 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is 52.38%.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in United Microelectronics by 1,727,565.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,359,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,048,000 after buying an additional 7,359,430 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 27,223.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,382,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,034,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362,784 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,318 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in United Microelectronics by 1,364.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,598,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in United Microelectronics in the second quarter worth approximately $12,721,000. Institutional investors own 3.59% of the company’s stock.
About United Microelectronics
United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.
