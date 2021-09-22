Analysts Set United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) PT at $7.30

Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.30.

UMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.40 to $7.30 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UMC traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.74. 5,063,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,021,093. United Microelectronics has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $12.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.79. The company has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.44.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 18.21%. On average, analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2854 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is 52.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in United Microelectronics by 1,727,565.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,359,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,048,000 after buying an additional 7,359,430 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 27,223.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,382,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,034,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362,784 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,318 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in United Microelectronics by 1,364.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,598,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in United Microelectronics in the second quarter worth approximately $12,721,000. Institutional investors own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.