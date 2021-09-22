Analysts Set The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Target Price at $24.60

Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.60.

NYSE:MTW traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.52. 148,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,845. The firm has a market cap of $718.30 million, a P/E ratio of 45.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.44. The Manitowoc has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $28.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $463.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.74 million. The Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 1.01%. On average, analysts expect that The Manitowoc will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of The Manitowoc during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Manitowoc during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 2,892.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new position in The Manitowoc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

