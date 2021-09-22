Analysts Set Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target at $44.40

Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.40.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.52 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

TRGP stock opened at $44.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 55.93 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Targa Resources has a 1 year low of $13.08 and a 1 year high of $49.20.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 2.60%. On average, analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Targa Resources by 1,895.1% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,529,390 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $302,558,000 after acquiring an additional 9,051,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Targa Resources by 60.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,881,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $928,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,866,473 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in Targa Resources by 376.1% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,927,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Targa Resources by 69.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,139,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $317,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Targa Resources by 120.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,630,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $115,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

