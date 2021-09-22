Analysts Set Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Price Target at $23.50

Shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.50.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STLA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stellantis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Erste Group assumed coverage on Stellantis in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Shares of STLA stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.46. The company had a trading volume of 52,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,907,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.89 and a 200-day moving average of $19.08. The company has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.14, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.68. Stellantis has a 12-month low of $11.79 and a 12-month high of $21.99.
About Stellantis
Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.
