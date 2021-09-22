Analysts Set M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Price Target at $68.50

Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDC. Raymond James reduced their target price on M.D.C. from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

In other news, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 2,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $120,645.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Siegel sold 6,210 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $325,341.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,532 shares in the company, valued at $866,111.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,076 shares of company stock worth $933,681. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 14.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,415,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,100,000 after buying an additional 1,427,337 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in M.D.C. by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 893,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,052,000 after acquiring an additional 540,599 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in M.D.C. by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,808,000 after acquiring an additional 361,931 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 1,656.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,507,000 after purchasing an additional 307,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 20.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,766,000 after purchasing an additional 206,400 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDC stock opened at $48.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.43. M.D.C. has a 12 month low of $38.02 and a 12 month high of $63.86.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that M.D.C. will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.95%.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

