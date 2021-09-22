Analysts Set HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI) Target Price at €83.70

Shares of HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €82.70 ($97.29).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HEI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €113.10 ($133.06) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of HeidelbergCement stock opened at €64.06 ($75.36) on Friday. HeidelbergCement has a 12-month low of €47.35 ($55.71) and a 12-month high of €81.04 ($95.34). The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion and a PE ratio of 7.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of €72.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of €74.33.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

