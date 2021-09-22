Analysts Set Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Price Target at $157.04

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $157.04.
GRMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin to $171.25 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.
In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $384,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total transaction of $65,261.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
GRMN traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,022. Garmin has a 12 month low of $91.84 and a 12 month high of $178.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.85. The company has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99.
Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Garmin will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Garmin
Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.
