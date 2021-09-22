Analysts Set Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Price Target at $157.04

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $157.04.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin to $171.25 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $384,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total transaction of $65,261.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 123.5% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Garmin during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Garmin during the first quarter worth about $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Garmin during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Garmin by 34.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

GRMN traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,022. Garmin has a 12 month low of $91.84 and a 12 month high of $178.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.85. The company has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Garmin will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

