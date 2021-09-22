Analysts Set Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target at $81.08

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.64.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $146,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 23,790 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 6.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,954,000 after buying an additional 6,424 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 40.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 41,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,940,000 after buying an additional 11,739 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 2.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 662,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,475,000 after buying an additional 14,025 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 11.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 64,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,591,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

EQR opened at $81.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.24 and its 200 day moving average is $78.13. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $86.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.14. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $598.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.93%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.