Analysts Set Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) PT at $34.13

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.38.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. William Blair assumed coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 83,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $2,801,070.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $1,757,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,049.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 639,601 shares of company stock worth $18,735,895 in the last three months. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGM. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 227.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,512,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438,310 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the second quarter worth about $60,397,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth about $46,030,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 137.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,719,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,939,000 after buying an additional 1,576,108 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 31.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,191,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,807,000 after buying an additional 1,234,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGM opened at $33.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $36.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.26.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $188.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.55 million. Analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

