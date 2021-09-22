Analysts Offer Predictions for UCB SA’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:UCBJF)

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for UCB in a research report issued on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford expects that the company will earn $7.29 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UCB’s FY2022 earnings at $5.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.26 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on UCBJF. BNP Paribas upgraded UCB to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Societe Generale began coverage on UCB in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised UCB to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on UCB in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.39 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised UCB to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UCB currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.07.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UCBJF opened at $106.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.60. UCB has a 1 year low of $93.00 and a 1 year high of $116.50.

UCB Company Profile

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

