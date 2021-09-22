Analysts Offer Predictions for Redwood Trust, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Redwood Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.20. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Redwood Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Redwood Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Redwood Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.31.

Shares of RWT stock opened at $12.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.20 and a 200 day moving average of $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 6.63 and a quick ratio of 6.63. Redwood Trust has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $12.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,800.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RWT. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 48.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 13,656 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 44.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 222,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 68,262 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 367,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Redwood Trust by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 43,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

