Analysts Expect WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) to Post $0.86 EPS

Analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) will report $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.92. WSFS Financial posted earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full year earnings of $4.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $5.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $4.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow WSFS Financial.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $106.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.98 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on WSFS shares. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Shares of WSFS stock opened at $43.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. WSFS Financial has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $55.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSFS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 11,603 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $1,767,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $411,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,140,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,791,000 after buying an additional 143,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

