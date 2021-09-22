Analysts Expect Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) to post $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.91. Urban Outfitters reported earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 18.77%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

URBN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.11.

URBN traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.91. The company had a trading volume of 36,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,490. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.64 and a 200-day moving average of $37.20. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $42.10.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 998.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 521.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

