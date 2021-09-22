Analysts Expect The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) to Post $1.99 EPS

Equities research analysts expect The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) to report earnings per share of $1.99 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for The Allstate’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.40. The Allstate posted earnings of $2.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Allstate will report full-year earnings of $15.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.30 to $16.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $12.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $13.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Allstate.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. Citigroup downgraded The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of The Allstate in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.29.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $129.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Allstate has a 52-week low of $86.51 and a 52-week high of $140.00.

The Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 22.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Allstate by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,194,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,124,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,120 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Allstate by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,914,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,249,789,000 after acquiring an additional 429,981 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in The Allstate by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,267,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,003,861,000 after acquiring an additional 134,689 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Allstate by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,486,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,204,992,000 after purchasing an additional 96,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,059,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $790,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,800 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

