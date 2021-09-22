Analysts Expect Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) to Post $0.51 EPS

Brokerages expect Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) to post earnings per share of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Sterling Bancorp reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sterling Bancorp.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $249.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.52 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 33.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sterling Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,888,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,467,000 after purchasing an additional 152,897 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,023,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,871,000 after purchasing an additional 986,117 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,149,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,392,000 after acquiring an additional 206,209 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,497,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,506,000 after acquiring an additional 155,013 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,547,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,936,000 after acquiring an additional 219,940 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STL stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.99. 4,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,838,532. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $27.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

Read More: Put Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sterling Bancorp (STL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.