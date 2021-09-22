Analysts Expect Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.25 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) will report sales of $6.25 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.22 billion and the highest is $6.27 billion. Rite Aid posted sales of $5.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full year sales of $25.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.15 billion to $25.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $25.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Rite Aid.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Rite Aid from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

RAD stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.50. 9,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,317,068. The company has a market cap of $853.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. Rite Aid has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $32.48.

In other news, VP Jocelyn Z. Konrad sold 28,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $437,681.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,902.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 20.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 10.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Rite Aid by 7.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Rite Aid by 6.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. 56.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

