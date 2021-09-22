Analysts Expect Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Analysts predict that Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) will report $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.25. Redwood Trust reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Redwood Trust.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RWT. Piper Sandler raised Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Redwood Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Redwood Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RWT. Amundi purchased a new position in Redwood Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,366,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Redwood Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,917,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,684 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Redwood Trust by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 678,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,184,000 after purchasing an additional 361,905 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Redwood Trust by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,588,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,950,000 after purchasing an additional 305,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Redwood Trust by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 651,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 281,729 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RWT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.65. 69,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,106. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97. Redwood Trust has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $12.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,800.00%.

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

