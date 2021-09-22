Analysts Expect Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) to Announce $0.55 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) will post $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Plantronics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.60. Plantronics reported earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 40.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Plantronics will report full-year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $3.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Plantronics.

Get Plantronics alerts:

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.40. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 127.71%. The firm had revenue of $431.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.44 million.

POLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plantronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Plantronics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In other Plantronics news, CEO David M. Shull bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,432,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Warren Schlichting purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $57,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of POLY opened at $27.75 on Friday. Plantronics has a 52 week low of $10.95 and a 52 week high of $50.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.99. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.81 and a beta of 1.84.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plantronics (POLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plantronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plantronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.