Analysts Expect Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) to Announce $0.03 EPS

Analysts predict that Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) will announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Paycor HCM’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.00. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycor HCM will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Paycor HCM.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $88.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.66 million.

PYCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Paycor HCM from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycor HCM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.42.

NASDAQ:PYCR opened at $33.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 146.57. Paycor HCM has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $39.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.02.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

