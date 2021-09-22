Analysts Expect Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) to Announce $0.03 EPS

Posted by on Sep 22nd, 2021

Analysts predict that Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) will announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Paycor HCM’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.00. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycor HCM will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Paycor HCM.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $88.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.66 million.

PYCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Paycor HCM from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycor HCM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.42.

NASDAQ:PYCR opened at $33.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 146.57. Paycor HCM has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $39.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.02.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paycor HCM (PYCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.