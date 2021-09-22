Analysts Expect Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $355.90 Million

Brokerages expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) will report $355.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $352.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $358.70 million. Patterson-UTI Energy reported sales of $207.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 71.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Patterson-UTI Energy.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $291.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.73 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PTEN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 5,905.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,399,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,975,000 after buying an additional 1,375,955 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,944,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $234,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801,254 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter worth about $188,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter worth about $799,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.2% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,453,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 3.23. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $11.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.69%.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

