Analysts Expect Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Insulet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Insulet also reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Insulet will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to $0.32. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $2.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Insulet.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $263.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.80 million. Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 3.06%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PODD. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.31.

In related news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total transaction of $882,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,437.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PODD. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Insulet by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,035,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,304,000 after purchasing an additional 552,435 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in Insulet by 169.7% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 716,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $186,885,000 after purchasing an additional 450,706 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Insulet during the 1st quarter worth $99,330,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Insulet during the 2nd quarter worth $92,870,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Insulet during the 1st quarter worth $72,965,000. 99.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insulet stock traded down $3.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $289.88. 1,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,973. The company has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -637.65 and a beta of 0.67. Insulet has a twelve month low of $213.51 and a twelve month high of $309.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $286.49 and a 200-day moving average of $275.92.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Read More: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insulet (PODD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.