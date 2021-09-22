Analysts Expect Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.50 Million

Brokerages expect Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) to report $27.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.10 million and the highest is $27.90 million. Home Bancorp reported sales of $27.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full year sales of $111.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $111.03 million to $112.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $106.04 million, with estimates ranging from $105.80 million to $106.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Home Bancorp.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 36.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

In related news, Director Chris P. Rader purchased 1,000 shares of Home Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.87 per share, for a total transaction of $36,870.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.79% of the company’s stock.

HBCP traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $37.70. The stock had a trading volume of 35 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,568. Home Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.71 and a fifty-two week high of $39.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.92 and a 200-day moving average of $37.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $325.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.06%.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

