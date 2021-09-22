Analysts Expect Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) to report $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cactus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Cactus posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cactus will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cactus.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Cactus had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $108.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.50 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WHD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cactus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 874.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 815,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,975,000 after purchasing an additional 731,913 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Cactus by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,300,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,830,000 after acquiring an additional 50,891 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cactus during the 1st quarter worth $5,605,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 266,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after acquiring an additional 31,606 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WHD traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.37. 271,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,513. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.54 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.84. Cactus has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $44.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

