Analysts Expect Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) will report earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.57) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.53). Assembly Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 511.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.39) to ($2.16). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.24) to ($1.48). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Assembly Biosciences.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 78.57% and a negative return on equity of 37.80%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ASMB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Assembly Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.10 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.91.

Assembly Biosciences stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.26. 17,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,276. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.34. Assembly Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.95.

In related news, CEO John G. Mchutchison sold 12,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $43,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASMB. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 445,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 39.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the first quarter worth $410,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 18.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,291,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,142,000 after purchasing an additional 508,368 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the first quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses in two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

