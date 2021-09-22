Analysts Expect Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 22nd, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) will report earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.57) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.53). Assembly Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 511.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.39) to ($2.16). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.24) to ($1.48). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Assembly Biosciences.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 78.57% and a negative return on equity of 37.80%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ASMB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Assembly Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.10 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.91.

Assembly Biosciences stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.26. 17,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,276. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.34. Assembly Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.95.

In related news, CEO John G. Mchutchison sold 12,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $43,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASMB. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 445,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 39.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the first quarter worth $410,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 18.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,291,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,142,000 after purchasing an additional 508,368 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the first quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses in two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Assembly Biosciences (ASMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.