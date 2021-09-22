Analysts Anticipate Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Will Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Analysts expect Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the highest is $0.88. Veeva Systems posted earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full-year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Veeva Systems.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis.

VEEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.11.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.46, for a total value of $527,222.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,139.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.91, for a total transaction of $750,828.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,827.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,595 shares of company stock worth $6,817,137. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,544,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,900,825,000 after buying an additional 52,479 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,341,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,526,654,000 after purchasing an additional 983,136 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,122,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,383,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,015 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.2% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,609,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,055,342,000 after purchasing an additional 265,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,067,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $801,227,000 after purchasing an additional 139,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded up $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $298.64. 336,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,647. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $235.74 and a 1-year high of $343.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $320.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.14. The firm has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.99, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

