Analysts Anticipate Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Analysts predict that Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) will report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Idera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Idera Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Idera Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.50) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Idera Pharmaceuticals.
Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03).
IDRA stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.05. 3,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,135,695. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average of $1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.82. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $6.14.
About Idera Pharmaceuticals
Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the clinical development, and commercialization of drug candidates for both oncology and rare disease indications. The company was founded by Paul C. Zamecnik, Sudhir A. Agrawal, and James B. Wyngaarden on May 25, 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.
