Analysts Anticipate Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Analysts predict that Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) will report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Idera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Idera Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Idera Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.50) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Idera Pharmaceuticals.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDRA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,477,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 205,518 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 633,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 30,999 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 120.9% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 325,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 178,078 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 62,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

IDRA stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.05. 3,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,135,695. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average of $1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.82. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $6.14.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the clinical development, and commercialization of drug candidates for both oncology and rare disease indications. The company was founded by Paul C. Zamecnik, Sudhir A. Agrawal, and James B. Wyngaarden on May 25, 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.

