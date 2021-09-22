Analysts Anticipate Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) to Announce -$0.92 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.92) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.00) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.85). Atara Biotherapeutics also reported earnings per share of ($0.92) during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.83) to ($3.45). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.09) to ($3.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Atara Biotherapeutics.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.71.

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $16.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.88 and its 200 day moving average is $14.33. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $28.20.

In related news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 8,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $103,034.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,244.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 3,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $44,844.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,953.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,960 shares of company stock valued at $283,804 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,573,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 81,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2,453.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 526,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after acquiring an additional 505,500 shares during the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.