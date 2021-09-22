Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.600-$1.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60 billion-$3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.26 billion.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADI. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $182.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.46. The stock had a trading volume of 36,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,609,042. The firm has a market cap of $63.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $175.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.21%.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Analog Devices stock. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

