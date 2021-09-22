Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Research Coverage Started at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) in a research report report published on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AMGN. Morgan Stanley lowered Amgen from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $280.00 to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. William Blair reiterated a hold rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a sell rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $249.70.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $215.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $230.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.77. The company has a market cap of $122.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Amgen has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,134,979,000 after buying an additional 966,280 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Amgen by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,931,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,295,774,000 after buying an additional 238,297 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Amgen by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,447,476,000 after buying an additional 80,922 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,994,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,429,808,000 after buying an additional 313,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 13.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,765,247,000 after purchasing an additional 871,428 shares during the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.