American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Position Boosted by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 704,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,908 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.15% of American Tower worth $190,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 66.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,367,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $805,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,982 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in American Tower by 35.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,296,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,027,011,000 after buying an additional 1,135,240 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth approximately $139,143,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in American Tower by 11.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,545,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,325,614,000 after buying an additional 574,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in American Tower by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,715,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,003,760,000 after purchasing an additional 555,386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.29.

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,085 shares of company stock worth $2,552,330 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $293.48. 23,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,852,866. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.57 billion, a PE ratio of 58.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $303.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.65.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.19%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

