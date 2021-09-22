American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) Short Interest Up 32.9% in August

American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 114,000 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the August 15th total of 85,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

AMNB stock opened at $31.58 on Wednesday. American National Bankshares has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $343.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.08.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $26.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.66 million. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 32.93% and a return on equity of 11.20%. On average, research analysts anticipate that American National Bankshares will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMNB. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in American National Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in American National Bankshares by 108,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in American National Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in American National Bankshares by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in American National Bankshares by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

AMNB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of American National Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares, Inc (Virginia) is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer banking, trust and investment services, and insurance. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Trust and Investment Services, and Other.

