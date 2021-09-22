American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 4,430 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 56.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPRE. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 1st quarter worth about $68,694,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,999,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $189,472,000 after buying an additional 1,335,265 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 1st quarter worth about $18,054,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 1st quarter worth about $15,686,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,331,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,039,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Green Plains alerts:

GPRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Green Plains presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $33.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.79 and a 200-day moving average of $31.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Green Plains Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $38.53.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $724.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.41 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Plains Profile

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.