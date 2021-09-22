American Century Companies Inc. Has $435,000 Position in PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,506 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.17% of PCB Bancorp worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PCB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 7,850.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 199,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 197,291 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 938,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,080,000 after acquiring an additional 68,212 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 18.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 194,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 29,811 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 26.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 15,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $192,000. 33.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

PCB opened at $19.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $285.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.89. PCB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.40 million. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 11.73%. As a group, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

