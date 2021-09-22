American Century Companies Inc. Has $378,000 Position in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,175 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFPT. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Proofpoint by 401.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Proofpoint by 139.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the first quarter valued at about $181,000. 87.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

NASDAQ PFPT opened at $175.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.17 and a 200-day moving average of $162.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.60 and a 1-year high of $175.99.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.00. The company had revenue of $308.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.53 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.43%. On average, analysts forecast that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lowered shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

Proofpoint Profile

Proofpoint, Inc engages in provision of security-as-a-service that enables large and mid-sized organizations worldwide to defend, protect, archive and govern their most sensitive data. The firm’s security and compliance platform comprises of an integrated suite of threat protection, information protection, and brand protection solutions.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.