American Century Companies Inc. Buys 6,116 Shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Culp worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Culp by 5.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 558,753 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,597,000 after acquiring an additional 27,365 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Culp by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 549,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,460,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Culp by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 480,086 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,389,000 after buying an additional 21,771 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Culp by 32.1% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,879,000 after buying an additional 92,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Culp by 2.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 117,243 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Culp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th.

CULP opened at $12.88 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.03. Culp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $17.88. The company has a market cap of $157.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $83.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.39 million. Culp had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 6.34%. On average, analysts forecast that Culp, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Culp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

Culp Profile

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

