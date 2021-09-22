American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 3,266 Shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) by 5.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,811 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the 1st quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the 1st quarter worth $199,000. 10.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México stock opened at $5.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $6.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.39.
About Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México
Banco Santander Mexico SA Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Global Corporate and Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities. The Retail Banking segment provides a range of services to individuals, private banking, small and medium enterprises, middle-market corporations, and government institutions.
