American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 3,266 Shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) by 5.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,811 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the 1st quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the 1st quarter worth $199,000. 10.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Banco Santander México S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Grupo Financiero Santander México alerts:

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México stock opened at $5.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $6.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BSMX shares. Scotiabank raised Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC raised Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.10 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.03.

About Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México

Banco Santander Mexico SA Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Global Corporate and Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities. The Retail Banking segment provides a range of services to individuals, private banking, small and medium enterprises, middle-market corporations, and government institutions.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander México S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Grupo Financiero Santander México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander México S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Grupo Financiero Santander México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.