Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $164.13 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) will announce $164.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Amarin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $151.70 million to $176.84 million. Amarin reported sales of $156.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amarin will report full year sales of $643.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $600.60 million to $701.44 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $698.96 million, with estimates ranging from $556.90 million to $888.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Amarin.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $154.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.28 million. Amarin had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 0.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

AMRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Amarin in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.44.

In related news, CFO Michael Wayne Kalb sold 120,000 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $630,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amarin by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amarin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $870,000. Court Place Advisors LLC raised its position in Amarin by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Amarin by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amarin by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 305,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.33% of the company’s stock.

AMRN stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.29. The company had a trading volume of 180,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,947,738. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 526.53 and a beta of 2.23. Amarin has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.07.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

