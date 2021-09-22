Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Amalgamated Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.36. Amalgamated Financial reported earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Amalgamated Financial.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $47.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.66 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amalgamated Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of AMAL traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.19. 4,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,110. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.95. Amalgamated Financial has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $20.22. The company has a market cap of $441.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Amalgamated Financial by 91.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 3,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.72% of the company’s stock.

