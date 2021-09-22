Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Short Interest Update

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,380,000 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the August 15th total of 5,250,000 shares. Currently, 18.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.
Shares of Altimmune stock opened at $15.04 on Wednesday. Altimmune has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $24.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.18 million, a P/E ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.14.
Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.10). Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 26.28% and a negative net margin of 1,093.35%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altimmune will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.
ALT has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Altimmune from $53.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Altimmune from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Altimmune from $16.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Altimmune from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.57.
About Altimmune
Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It focuses on the discovery and development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of diseases. The company’s portfolio includes RespirVec and Densigen that targets to stimulate the elements of the human immune system to treat respiratory diseases, chronic infections, and cancer.
