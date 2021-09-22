Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

ATUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC raised Altice USA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Altice USA from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Altice USA from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Altice USA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.53.

ATUS opened at $25.25 on Monday. Altice USA has a one year low of $24.91 and a one year high of $38.30. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.84.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 129.77% and a net margin of 8.00%. Analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $82,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $278,310 in the last three months. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 65.6% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,864,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,768,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682,980 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA in the second quarter valued at $123,024,000. 40 North Management LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA in the first quarter valued at $112,716,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 76.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,726,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 16,995.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,934,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,321 shares during the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

