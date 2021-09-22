AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Given New C$30.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$29.00 to C$30.50 in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ALA. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of AltaGas to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of AltaGas to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AltaGas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.50.

Shares of TSE:ALA opened at C$25.35 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$24.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.59. AltaGas has a one year low of C$15.53 and a one year high of C$26.94. The company has a market cap of C$7.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

