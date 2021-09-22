Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Short Interest Update

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 367,400 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the August 15th total of 299,400 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 76,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 5,031 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $64,396.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Anthony Colucci sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 24,642 shares of company stock valued at $315,439. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the second quarter valued at about $250,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 249.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after buying an additional 201,609 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $332,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

ALTG opened at $14.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $455.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 2.01. Alta Equipment Group has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $15.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.20.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $292.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.10 million. Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alta Equipment Group will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALTG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.