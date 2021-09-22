Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Raised by Menard Financial Group LLC

Menard Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 557 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.3% of Menard Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $18.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,798.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,102. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,402.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2,925.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,751.41 and a 200-day moving average of $2,455.29.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,350.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,846.21.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

