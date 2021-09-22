Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Boosted by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,655 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,257 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.8% of Korea Investment CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $634,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,846.21.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $16.61 on Wednesday, hitting $2,797.27. 56,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,102. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,751.41 and its 200 day moving average is $2,455.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,402.15 and a 1-year high of $2,925.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

