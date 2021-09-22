Allied Minds (LON:ALM) Stock Price Down 1%

Allied Minds plc (LON:ALM)’s share price traded down 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 22.50 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 23.60 ($0.31). 105,876 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 608,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.85 ($0.31).

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 46 ($0.60) price objective on shares of Allied Minds in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The company has a market capitalization of £53.92 million and a P/E ratio of -1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.16, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 22.45 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 22.96.

Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety.

