Alliance Global Partners Begins Coverage on Icecure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM)

Equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Icecure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ICCM stock opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. Icecure Medical has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $16.00.

IceCure Medical Ltd. develops and markets an advanced liquid-nitrogen-based cryoablation therapy for the treatment of tumors by freezing, with the primary focus areas being breast, kidney, bone and lung cancer. IceCure Medical Ltd. is based in CAESAREA, Israel.

