Alliance Global Partners Begins Coverage on Icecure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM)

Equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Icecure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of ICCM stock opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. Icecure Medical has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $16.00.
Icecure Medical Company Profile
Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Icecure Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icecure Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.