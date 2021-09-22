Alignment Healthcare, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on September 22nd (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Alignment Healthcare’s (NASDAQ:ALHC) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, September 22nd. Alignment Healthcare had issued 27,200,000 shares in its IPO on March 26th. The total size of the offering was $489,600,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. After the expiration of Alignment Healthcare’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Shares of ALHC opened at $17.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.20. Alignment Healthcare has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $308.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.27 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.